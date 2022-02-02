6 Danish men’s hockey players test positive at Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — Denmark’s men’s hockey team held its first pre-Olympic practice without six players after a spate of positive COVID-19 test results upon arriving in China.

The Danish Olympic federation announced that forwards Matthias Asperup and Nick Olesen tested positive for the coronavirus and went into isolation.

Former NHL forward Mikkel Boedker, veteran defenseman Markus Lauridsen and two taxi squad players also missed practice after testing positive.

The team believed them to be false positives. Coach Heinz Ehlers expressed optimism about getting four players back soon.

Ukrainian biathlete Olena Bilosiuk, a gold medalist in the women’s relay in 2014, also tested positive in Beijing.