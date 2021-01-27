Another round of mild, windy conditions

Weather Video

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - This afternoon temperatures are expected to stay cool and sunny, with a high near 63. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Later tonight, increasing clouds, with a low around 45 with calm winds.

A warming trend is then expected through the end of the week. Another storm system will likely impact the region at the end of the week, bringing another chance of precipitation, breezy conditions, and a slight cool down

in temperatures, according to The National Weather Service.

Temperatures then warm back to near seasonal levels by early next week.