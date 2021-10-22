Storm expected to hit West Coast on October 24 – October 26

Heavy rain may lead to dangerous roads

Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Meteorologists at AccuWeather have reported an intense storm to hit the West Coast regions.

Los Angeles is expected to have some light rain, while areas around San Francisco and Redding to have heavy rainfall. Other areas east of Redding may also experience snowfall.

Most of the West Coast will be having winds as fast as 60 MPHs.

Drivers are advised of potential delays in traffic due to the storm and are told to be prepared for slippery roadways.

Despite the dangerous weather, some rain is considered needed for low reservoirs in the central California region.