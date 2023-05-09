Weather Alert: Gusty winds for Tuesday-Wednesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A dry weather system will move through the area tonight and

tomorrow, creating breezy to locally windy conditions.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect at 5:00 p.m. this evening through early tomorrow morning for portions of southeastern California, including El Centro and Imperial Valley.

Blowing dust and sand is expected which could reduce visibility while on the roadways.

Winds will pick up this evening and into the night.

Gusts will excess of 30-35 MPH in Yuma County areas and stronger gusts of 40-45 MPH are expected in Imperial County.

With the gusty and dusty conditions, it will bring some unhealthy air quality across the area.

The Imperial County APCD has issued an air quality alert due for this evening for Imperial County due to the increased particulate matter from blowing dust.

A brief cool-down will be back tomorrow before another warm-up arrives for Mother's Day weekend and highs climb into the triple-digits.

A Flood Warning has been extended until 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, for water being released from Painted Rock Dam continues to travel down the Gila River through Yuma County.