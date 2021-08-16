Tropical Storm Fred: Watches, warnings for Gulf Coast

Weather Alerts

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - A tropical storm warning is now in effect for storm Fred from Navarre, Florida which is just outside of Pensacola.

The National Hurricane Center has also issued a tropical storm watch from Navarre to the Florida-Alabama border.

Fred is expected to continue strengthening as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico and will be off the coast of the Florida Panhandle by Monday evening.

Heavy rains and storm surge are the biggest concerns, but tornadoes are also possible. The storm is exoected to move into Alabama after it makes landfall.