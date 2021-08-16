Skip to Content
Tropical Storm Fred: Watches, warnings for Gulf Coast

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - A tropical storm warning is now in effect for storm Fred from Navarre, Florida which is just outside of Pensacola.

The National Hurricane Center has also issued a tropical storm watch from Navarre to the Florida-Alabama border.

Fred is expected to continue strengthening as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico and will be off the coast of the Florida Panhandle by Monday evening.

Heavy rains and storm surge are the biggest concerns, but tornadoes are also possible. The storm is exoected to move into Alabama after it makes landfall.

CNN

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

