Published 10:20 am

Cool temps today before reaching the 90’s next week

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Cooler-than-normal temperatures are forecast today before gradually warming up to the low 90's late next week.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a weak and mostly dry low pressure system will move through the region today.

This will result in cooler temperatures and breezy conditions across the region along with a chance of showers mainly for the higher terrain north and east of Phoenix.

A drying and warming trend will begin this weekend and continue through the first half of next week with highs approaching the upper 80s by the middle of next week.

