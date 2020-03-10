Highest chance of rain today, heaviest rain expected Thursday

Weather Alerts

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- A wet and rainy week can be expected as the weekend approaches with the highest chance of rain Monday, and possible thunderstorms expected Thursday.

A slow-moving and wet storm system will bring waves of widespread rain to the region from Tuesday through Friday.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), heaviest rain, with possible storms, is expected Thursday evening into Friday morning.

The highest rainfall amounts are expected north and east of Phoenix with flooding impacts to creeks and typically dry washes likely.

Another much colder storm system is expected for early next week.

Today showers are expected with an 80% chance of rain and high temperatures nearing 74. Tonight, showers are expected to continue with low temperatures around 63.

The heaviest rain is expected Thursday where thunderstorms are likely. Low temperatures for Thursday night is expected to be around 58.