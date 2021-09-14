Hurricane Nicholas makes landfall overnight on Texas coast

Special Weather Coverage

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - More than 150,000 Texans are without power after Hurricane Nicholas made landfall overnight.

The storm packed 75 mile per hour winds as it touched down on the eastern part of the Matagorda Peninsula as many videos show heavy rains making way for flooding and whipping wind speeds.

Forecasters say up to 18 inches of rainfall is possible in some parts of the state as life-threatening storm surge is also a concern.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says authorities have placed rescue teams and resources in the Houston area and along the coast.