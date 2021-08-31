Saints owner announces $1 million donation for Ida relief

Special Weather Coverage

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - As Hurricane Ida rolled out, donations started to to roll out in supporting hurricane relief efforts and that includes a huge donation.

The biggest one coming from New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson.

In a statement released Monday, Benson announced a $1 million donation to the Gulf Coast Renewal Fund. Benson saying they have also offered their facilities to government leaders to help in any way they can.

FEMA will be using portions of the Ochsner Sports Performance Center to stage relief efforts.

Also in the statement, Benson saying the Smoothie King Center received minor damage, but will be ready to host Pelicans' games in the upcoming season, if necessary.