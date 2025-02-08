Warmer temperatures and beautiful weather continues

Warm temperatures and breezy winds continue across Yuma and Imperial Counties.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - High pressure remains in control over the Desert Southwest, keeping temperatures above normal for the next several days.

Expect highs in Yuma and Imperial Counties to hover in the mid-70s to low 80s, with some areas reaching the 80-degree mark. The warm trend will persist into early next week as the high-pressure system holds steady.

Winds will pick up across the region tomorrow, with gusts ranging between 20 and 30 mph, especially favoring Imperial County. While breezy conditions are expected to continue throughout the weekend, no significant weather events are anticipated. The skies will gradually cloud up as we move through the weekend, but dry conditions will remain.

With no rain on the horizon, the weather will be perfect for outdoor activities, including the Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo and the Super Bowl festivities.

While the region enjoys this sunny stretch, temperatures are set to cool slightly as the week progresses, with a potential shift to an unsettled weather pattern towards the latter half of the week, bringing cooler temperatures and the possibility of rain.

Overall, enjoy the pleasant weather over the next few days, but keep an eye on the forecast as changes may be on the horizon.