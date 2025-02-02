Warm weather and above-average temps continue into new week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Unseasonably warm temperatures will dominate the region Sunday through this week, with highs climbing into the low to mid 80s in the lower deserts.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be the hottest days, with temperatures running 10-15 degrees above normal for early February.

A strong high-pressure system is responsible for the unseasonably warm weather, along with clear skies and dry conditions. While we could see some high clouds, it won't be enough to cool things off. In fact, Monday could be the hottest day across the region, but Tuesday might edge out Monday as more sunshine is expected.

With these high temperatures, be mindful of potential heat-related health risks, especially with long exposure to the heat.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is also predicting minor heat risk for both Monday and Tuesday, so it's important to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade if you plan to be outside.

By midweek, conditions will begin to change slightly. Weather systems passing to the north will bring breezy conditions, especially for areas like Southeast California and Southwest Arizona. Despite the slight cool-down, temperatures will remain above average for the rest of the week.

Expect dry conditions to continue with very little chance of rain. While atmospheric moisture will affect northern California, the Desert Southwest is expected to stay dry. Only a slight chance of isolated showers exists in Southwest Imperial County due to some moisture from nearby cold fronts.

Enjoy the warmth while it lasts! Be sure to take precautions as temperatures continue to climb over the next few days.