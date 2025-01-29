News 11 Weather: Warmer days ahead
A considerable and noticeable warm up set to settle into the area before the weekend
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Below normal temperatures will continue through Thursday before we begin to see a considerable warm up beginning Friday. As a strong high pressure system moves over the region this weekend, expect highs topping out near 80 degrees by Sunday and into the lower 80s early next week. Slight chances for light showers remain for Thursday and Friday. Overall conditions will remain dry and breezy.