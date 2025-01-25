Cooler temps and chance for light rain starting Sunday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A significant weather shift is expected to begin on Sunday, as a storm system slowly moves through the Desert Southwest, bringing cooler temperatures and a chance for light rain and mountain snow to our area.

High temperatures over the weekend will remain mild, ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s in the central deserts. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 30s to low 40s.

As we head into Sunday, cloud cover will increase as the system moves southward, leading to light rain showers in parts of the region, especially in Southeast California. Locally, expect very light rain or even virga, rain that evaporates before reaching the ground, for the western deserts.

By Sunday night, rain chances will increase, with the southern California deserts seeing the most significant rainfall. The central deserts, including areas like Yuma, can expect light rain amounts, less than 0.10 inches.

On Monday, the system will push a Pacific cold front into the region, cooling temperatures and boosting rain chances.

Expect scattered showers across the central deserts, with a 30-50% chance of rain from the afternoon through the evening. Monday's highs will be in the mid-60s to low 70s, below normal for this time of year.

The weather remains active as we move into Tuesday and Wednesday, with a secondary weather disturbance moving through the region. Continuous rain is not expected, but there will be periods of light to moderate showers.

Wednesday is shaping up to be the wettest day, with heavier rain likely in the higher terrain northeast of Phoenix, where up to a quarter of an inch of rain is possible. Snow levels will also drop to around 4,000 feet, bringing snow to mountain areas, though no significant impacts are anticipated.

By Thursday, most of the region will dry out as the low pressure system moves east. However, lingering rain chances could remain in eastern Arizona. Heading into Friday, drier conditions are expected with a brief return of warmer, more stable air.

Models are hinting at another weather system moving in next weekend, so stay tuned for updates.

Sunday : Mild temperatures, light rain likely in the evening.

: Mild temperatures, light rain likely in the evening. Monday : Cooler, with scattered showers across the region.

: Cooler, with scattered showers across the region. Tuesday-Wednesday : Periods of light rain, heavier rain possible on Wednesday in higher terrain.

: Periods of light rain, heavier rain possible on Wednesday in higher terrain. Thursday : Drying out with lingering rain chances in the east.

: Drying out with lingering rain chances in the east. Friday: Drier and warmer, but more rain possible next weekend.

Stay prepared for cooler temperatures and light rain this week, and remember to check back for updates as conditions evolve.