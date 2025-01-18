Windy Conditions and Cold Lows Ahead

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the National Weather Service (NWS), expect dry conditions and cooler-than-usual temperatures across the Lower Desert area as a persistent northwesterly flow sets up through early next week.

This will result in clear skies and temperatures that remain near or slightly below average. However, a passing dry weather system will bring windy conditions to southeastern California and breezy conditions elsewhere on Monday.

Additionally, expect chilly morning lows near freezing on Tuesday and Wednesday, with dry weather continuing for several days.

Currently, satellite and weather observations show a large-scale trough moving across the interior U.S., creating dry northwesterly winds over the Desert Southwest. Clear skies prevail, but the cooler air in the atmosphere means temperatures will remain below average this afternoon. This trend will continue into the weekend and early next week, as high-pressure systems maintain their grip over the region

Looking ahead, the weather pattern will shift as the trough amplifies across the western U.S. This will lead to a strengthening mid-level jet stream over the Pacific Northwest, which in turn will create a tighter pressure gradient across the Great Basin.

The result will be an increase in wind speeds, especially across the Lower Colorado River Valley, where wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph are possible. Areas such as Blythe and the I-10 corridor in southeastern California should prepare for hazardous travel conditions, particularly for high-profile vehicles, as blowing dust could impact visibility.

A wind advisory is likely to be issued in the coming days for these areas.

Elsewhere in the Lower Desert, gusty winds in the 25 to 35 mph range will be common, and breezy conditions will persist into Tuesday before tapering off.

As cooler air continues to push into the region, temperatures will struggle to rise above the upper 50s and low 60s on Tuesday.

By Wednesday morning, temperatures are expected to dip close to or below freezing across many desert locations, including areas that have yet to experience a freeze this winter, such as El Centro and Blythe. Be prepared for the possibility of freeze warnings early Wednesday.

Key Points to Remember:

Looking ahead:

Dry conditions will dominate the weather pattern through the next several days, but be prepared for colder mornings and windy conditions early in the week. Keep an eye on local advisories and be cautious when traveling, especially in areas affected by high winds and blowing dust.