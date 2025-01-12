Cooler temps, breezy conditions persist

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Temperatures will peak near 65°F under sunny skies Sunday afternoon, accompanied by breezy north winds at 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 30 mph.

For Sunday night, expect mostly clear skies and a chilly low of around 40°F, with lighter northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Monday brings more sunshine, but slightly cooler temperatures with a high near 63°F. Breezy conditions persist, with north winds reaching 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

As the week progresses, temperatures are set to rise to the upper 60s and lower 70s, marking a warming trend by midweek. However, Freeze Warnings remain in effect during the early mornings today and Monday, with some of the coldest temperatures of the season anticipated.

Residents should protect the "4 Ps," People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants, during these freezing mornings.

Breezy conditions along the Lower Colorado River Valley and surrounding regions will subside later Sunday, but elevated winds return Monday.