News 11 Weather: That holiday feeling

A dry cold front moves through the region tonight delivering temperatures closer to the seasonal norm.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An incoming weather system will bring in cooler temps and winds for the holiday.

Winds will pick up toward the west this evening and into the night carrying into Christmas Day.

Wind gusts can range between 20-25 mph with gusts near Ocotillo reaching 40 mph Tuesday and Wednesday.

Passing clouds should be present throughout the week, but we are looking to stay dry with very small or no rain chances possible.

Temperatures will drop to the low 70s by Christmas, which is warmer than normal, average is in the upper 60s. Overnight lows will be chilly in the mid to low 40s and even upper 30s.

Temperatures will warm back up later in the weekend and early next week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).