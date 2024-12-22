Mild weather ahead for holiday week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) – The Desert Southwest is gearing up for a week of mild and sunny weather, offering a pleasant stretch of conditions as the holiday season continues.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), temperatures will gradually rise through the week, with daytime highs climbing into the upper 70s by Monday and holding steady through Christmas Day.

A few passing clouds early in the week will give way to stronger high-pressure conditions, potentially setting the stage for warmer days as the week progresses.

For Christmas Day, Yuma and Imperial counties can expect sunshine, breezy winds, and a high near 71 degrees, perfect for holiday gatherings or outdoor activities. Nights will remain cool, with lows dipping into the mid-40s to low-50s.

As we approach midweek, high pressure could push daytime highs toward the 80-degree mark, flirting with record-breaking temperatures for late December.

Stay with KYMA for the latest updates on your local forecast and enjoy the seasonal sunshine!