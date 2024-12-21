Warm weekend, gradual cooling next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma residents can expect warm and sunny weather this weekend, with temperatures staying above average before a gradual cooling trend begins next week.

Saturday's forecast calls for sunny skies and a high near 79°F, with light north winds around 5 mph, but Saturday night will be mostly clear, with a low of 46°F and calm conditions.

Sunday brings mostly sunny skies and a high of 77°F, with calm winds shifting to the northeast at 5 mph in the morning. The evening will be partly cloudy, with a low near 50°F.

The dry weather will continue into next week, with Monday's forecast showing sunshine and a high near 79°F, followed by partly cloudy skies in the evening and lows around 50°F. Temperatures will gradually cool later in the week, with highs near 70°F expected by Thursday.

Despite a series of disturbances moving through the region, limited moisture means no rain is in the forecast, and dry conditions will persist into the foreseeable future.