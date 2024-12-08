Above-average temps and breezy conditions expected in the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Residents of Yuma and Imperial counties can expect above-average temperatures Sunday and Monday before a cold front brings cooler conditions and gusty winds.

Highs today will reach the low-to-mid 70s in the desert areas and mid-60s in higher terrain.

A dry cold front will move through late Monday into Tuesday, creating breezy to locally windy conditions. Gusts of 25-35 mph are likely in southeastern California and along the Lower Colorado River Valley. Highs on Tuesday will cool to the mid-to-upper 60s in the desert and 50s in higher terrain.

Behind the cold front, much drier air and clear skies will bring chilly mornings, with some areas near freezing by Wednesday. Cities like Blythe, Casa Grande, and San Carlos have a significant chance of hitting 32°F.

Temperatures will rebound quickly midweek, climbing three-to-five degrees above normal by Thursday. Dry and mild conditions will dominate through the weekend.

Plan ahead for cooler mornings and gusty winds early this week!