Cooler temps and breezy conditions sweep through Yuma and Imperial Counties

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Residents of Yuma and the Imperial Valley woke up to a refreshing change in the weather Saturday, with cooler temperatures and breezy conditions across the region.

In the lower desert, daytime highs are expected to stay in the mid-70s, offering a much-needed break from the warmer days we've been experiencing.

Overnight lows will dip into the mid-40s, so it's a good idea to keep a jacket handy if you're heading out in the evening.

The breezy conditions, with gusts reaching up to 20 mph, are adding to the cooler feel.

While the winds won't be strong enough to cause major concerns, they may kick up some dust in open areas.

Looking ahead, temperatures are expected to rise slightly as we head into the weekend, climbing back into the low 80s.

However, the cool evenings and mornings will stick around, making for pleasant outdoor activities.