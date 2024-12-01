Warm and Dry Weather Ahead for Yuma and Imperial Counties

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Residents of Yuma and Imperial Counties can expect a calm week as a stable weather pattern keeps conditions dry and temperatures above normal for early December. Highs through Tuesday will range from the mid-70s in the western deserts to around 80 degrees in south-central Arizona. These unseasonably warm temperatures are about 5 to 10 degrees above average.

A weak upper-level low will drift through the region midweek, bringing slightly cooler temperatures to south-central Arizona, but the Yuma and Imperial areas will see little to no change. By the weekend, high pressure will return, pushing daytime highs back to around 80 degrees.

The week will remain dry, with only occasional high clouds and light winds following typical diurnal patterns. Relative humidity levels will stay between 10-17% in the lower deserts, maintaining calm fire weather conditions.