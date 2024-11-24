Above-normal temperatures persist in the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Desert Southwest continues to enjoy dry and mostly pleasant weather, with temperatures running above normal for late November.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a noticeable increase in mid-to-upper-level cloud cover will dominate the skies over the next few days, moderating daytime highs slightly.

Temperatures across the lower desert are expected to range from the lower to mid-70s through Monday before climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s by Tuesday.

By midweek, a weak shortwave trough will pass through the Intermountain West, bringing no significant weather changes to our region.

A dry cold front associated with this system might shave off a couple of degrees from the daytime highs on Wednesday, but temperatures will still remain above the seasonal average.

Looking further ahead, a strong ridge of high pressure is forecast to develop late this week, potentially pushing temperatures 5-10 degrees above normal as we transition into December. This pattern suggests that the above-average warmth will persist through the end of the month.

Enjoy the mild weather while it lasts, and don't forget to look out for those picturesque, cloudy skies over the Desert Southwest this week!