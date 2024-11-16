Cooler weather ahead for Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A mostly dry weather system will move through the region this weekend, delivering cooler temperatures and occasional breezy conditions.

Saturday will be the coolest day of the week, with high temperatures in the lower desert areas only reaching the lower to middle 60s.

Starting Sunday and continuing into early next week, temperatures will moderate, climbing into the upper 60s to lower 70s, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

By the latter half of the week, a more distinct warming trend is expected to take hold, bringing a return to warmer weather across the region.

