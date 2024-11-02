Another cold front to bring cooler temperatures, strong winds to the region

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new low-pressure system and cold front are set to arrive in our area by late this weekend, ushering in cooler temperatures, stronger winds, and a slight chance of rain.

While the rain potential remains low for Yuma and Imperial Counties, the system is expected to bring increased cloud cover, gusty winds, and possibly some patchy blowing dust.

Temperatures will stay mild over the weekend, but cooler days are ahead next week as daytime highs are expected to drop into the low 70s, with chillier overnight lows. Gusty winds will pick up Saturday night in Imperial County, with sustained northerly winds expected to strengthen on Sunday and into Monday.

I'm tracking wind gusts between 20 to 35 miles per hour, with the strongest gusts anticipated Monday morning and afternoon. This could lead to areas of blowing dust, which may impact visibility on roads.