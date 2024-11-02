Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Another cold front to bring cooler temperatures, strong winds to the region

MGN / KYMA
By
New
today at 1:14 PM
Published 6:44 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new low-pressure system and cold front are set to arrive in our area by late this weekend, ushering in cooler temperatures, stronger winds, and a slight chance of rain.

While the rain potential remains low for Yuma and Imperial Counties, the system is expected to bring increased cloud cover, gusty winds, and possibly some patchy blowing dust.

Temperatures will stay mild over the weekend, but cooler days are ahead next week as daytime highs are expected to drop into the low 70s, with chillier overnight lows. Gusty winds will pick up Saturday night in Imperial County, with sustained northerly winds expected to strengthen on Sunday and into Monday.

I'm tracking wind gusts between 20 to 35 miles per hour, with the strongest gusts anticipated Monday morning and afternoon. This could lead to areas of blowing dust, which may impact visibility on roads.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Samuel Kirk

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content