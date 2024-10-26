Warm weekend across Desert Southwest, cooling trend expected by early next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the Desert Southwest will see a warm weekend with highs in the mid-90s, keeping temperatures well above average for late October.

This unseasonably warm weather is expected to persist through Sunday, as high pressure continues to influence the lower desert regions.

Starting Monday, however, a Pacific system will move through, leading to a cooling trend by Tuesday.

The NWS forecasts highs to dip into the upper 80s to low 90s on Monday, with breezy conditions developing later in the day—potential gusts up to 35 miles per hour in desert areas.

By Tuesday, temperatures should drop to slightly below normal, bringing a return to milder, more seasonal weather, with some increased humidity across the area.

Although rain is not likely in Yuma, NWS expects a few light showers in higher terrain areas east of Phoenix as the system passes.