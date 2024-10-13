Cooler weather on the way, but still above normal

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Temperatures in Yuma and nearby desert areas will slowly cool this week, though they'll remain above normal until midweek.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Sunday will likely be the last day with widespread highs around 100 degrees.

Starting Monday, only a few hotter spots might reach triple digits as temperatures continue to cool. A weak weather system moving in by Tuesday will bring higher humidity levels.

By Sunday afternoon, humidity will range between 5-10%, but should increase to 8-15% by Monday.

Overnight, humidity will recover from 20-40%, with some areas in Yuma and Imperial Counties seeing even better recoveries up to 50-70% as the system approaches.

Winds will follow typical patterns, with some breezy conditions expected in Imperial County by Sunday night. Later this week, a stronger system will help bring temperatures closer to normal.

Stay tuned for more updates as the cooler weather arrives.