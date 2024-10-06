FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Record-breaking heat wave to continue through Tuesday, slight cooldown expected midweek

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma and surrounding areas will continue to endure intense heat, with temperatures climbing as high as 10 degrees above normal through at least Tuesday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Excessive Heat Warning as lower desert highs are forecast to hover between 104-112°F each afternoon, with little relief in sight. The prolonged heatwave is driven by a persistent high-pressure system, which has dominated the desert southwest for days.

Afternoon minimum relative humidity levels are expected to fall to around 5-10% through Tuesday, while maximum relative humidity readings will remain between 20-30%, with higher values possible in Yuma and Imperial Counties. This combination of dry air and extreme temperatures increases the risk of heat-related illnesses, making hydration and safety precautions crucial for residents.

While the intense heat will begin to slightly decrease midweek, temperatures are still forecast to challenge daily records, hovering near or slightly above the 100-degree mark.

NWS is advising everyone in the region to avoid prolonged outdoor activity, stay hydrated, and take necessary steps to prevent heat exhaustion and other related illnesses. The community is also encouraged to check on vulnerable individuals, including the elderly, to ensure their safety during this heatwave.

Stay updated with the latest weather conditions and safety tips by visiting our website and tuning into KYMA for continuous updates.