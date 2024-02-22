Temperatures quickly warming to the 80s

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Drier conditions will continue, but more clouds will move back in as early as tonight and increase throughout the weekend.

High pressure will also build back over the next few days allowing temperatures to warm up quickly and above normal for the weekend.

Get ready for the warmest days of the year as daytime highs are on there way to the 80s for the final weekend of February.

By early next week, an unsettled weather pattern is expected to move back in, which could bring another shot of rain, windy conditions, and cooler temperatures.