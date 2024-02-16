Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Warmer temperatures for Presidents day weekend

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
today at 3:27 PM
Published 3:22 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Dry and warming conditions will persist for the next several days as high pressure stays in place within the Desert Southwest.

Daytime highs will continue to climb through this weekend with above-normal temperatures expected through at least early next week.

Storms will continue to favor and stay well toward the North, there are no rain chances for our area as of now.

The impacts we will get will be more clouds and cooler temperatures next week.

Mostly clear skies and temperatures will trend close to the 80s for President's Day weekend.

More clouds and cooler temperatures will arrive by Tuesday, followed by breeizer conditions by the middle of the week.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content