Warmer temperatures for Presidents day weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Dry and warming conditions will persist for the next several days as high pressure stays in place within the Desert Southwest.

Daytime highs will continue to climb through this weekend with above-normal temperatures expected through at least early next week.

Storms will continue to favor and stay well toward the North, there are no rain chances for our area as of now.

The impacts we will get will be more clouds and cooler temperatures next week.

Mostly clear skies and temperatures will trend close to the 80s for President's Day weekend.

More clouds and cooler temperatures will arrive by Tuesday, followed by breeizer conditions by the middle of the week.