Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Warming temperatures for the rest of the week

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
Updated
today at 3:23 PM
Published 3:11 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Slightly above-normal temperatures arrive today, but as a ridge of high pressure continues to build and settle over the Desert Southwest, a warming trend will persist for the rest of the week.

Dry conditions will continue to for us, but a weather system will bring rain and snow toward our north, but we could see some passing clouds here and there within our area.

Mornings will reamin cool, but temperatures will continue to rise, leading to daytime highs closer to the 80s by the weekend.

A weakening weather system should then eventually bring increased clouds, slight chances for precipitation, and a bit cooler temperatures during the middle part of next week.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content