Warming temperatures for the rest of the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Slightly above-normal temperatures arrive today, but as a ridge of high pressure continues to build and settle over the Desert Southwest, a warming trend will persist for the rest of the week.

Dry conditions will continue to for us, but a weather system will bring rain and snow toward our north, but we could see some passing clouds here and there within our area.

Mornings will reamin cool, but temperatures will continue to rise, leading to daytime highs closer to the 80s by the weekend.

A weakening weather system should then eventually bring increased clouds, slight chances for precipitation, and a bit cooler temperatures during the middle part of next week.