Mild and drier today with a warming trend this weekend

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
Updated
today at 4:13 PM
Published 3:23 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Lower pressure system continues to move eastward, which will leave drier conditions with seasonable temperatures for the rest of the work week.

By early next week a ridging will build in the Desert Southwest, which will rise our temperatures well above-normal.

Toward the end of the week a weak system toward our north will pass through bringing breezier conditions Friday-Sunday.

Highest gusts of 20-25 MPH will be possible.

We will see a some passing clouds throughout the rest of the week, but it shouldn't ruin your chance to look at the full moon tomorrow.

Heading into the weekend, highs will climb into the mid-70s, and by early next week we could see highs close to that 80-degree mark.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

