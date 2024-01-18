Staying warm and dry for now with rain on the way this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Quiet and dry weather conditions will persist for the rest of the work week, with clouds begining to move back in later tonight, leading to cloudy skies starting Friday.

A ridge of high pressure peaks in today, rising our temperatures into the mid 70s and will last through at least Saturday.

Next weather system will soon approach the coast of California, eventually bringining in plenty of moisture to the Desert Southwest for rain chances this weekend.

Greatest chances for rain is Saturday night through Tuesday, with rain amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch.

AIR QUALITY ALERT: The Imperial County APCD has declared a MANDATORY wood burning curtailment for residents within the Imperial Valley and El Centro areas for Friday.

Temperatures will drop starting Sunday, with highs falling to slightly below normal, while overnight lows continue to be fairly mild.

Rain is looking likely and more impactful to our area for Monday, so stay tuned for weather updates and details.