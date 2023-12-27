Skip to Content
Local Forecast

More clouds with dry conditions on this Wednesday

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
today at 3:52 PM
Published 3:39 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - AIR QUALITY ALERT: The Imperial County APCD has declared a MANDATORY wood burning curtailment for residents within the Calexico area for Wednesday, December 27 (TODAY).

There is a large Pacific system off the west coast, which is pushing lots of moisture into the western states.

The Desert Southwest isn't expected to be impacted, but we will get plenty of clouds staying in our skies throughout the week.

Lingering clouds will be staying in the forecast bringing cloudy skies at times.

An area of high pressure will build over the Desert Southwest leading to a slight warming trend beginning Thursday.

A weak weather system will move across the Desert Southwest late Saturday and into Sunday, leading to a slight increase in moisture and cooler temperatures, but very minimal rain chances are expected to ring in the New Year.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content