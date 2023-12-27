More clouds with dry conditions on this Wednesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - AIR QUALITY ALERT: The Imperial County APCD has declared a MANDATORY wood burning curtailment for residents within the Calexico area for Wednesday, December 27 (TODAY).

There is a large Pacific system off the west coast, which is pushing lots of moisture into the western states.

The Desert Southwest isn't expected to be impacted, but we will get plenty of clouds staying in our skies throughout the week.

Lingering clouds will be staying in the forecast bringing cloudy skies at times.

An area of high pressure will build over the Desert Southwest leading to a slight warming trend beginning Thursday.

A weak weather system will move across the Desert Southwest late Saturday and into Sunday, leading to a slight increase in moisture and cooler temperatures, but very minimal rain chances are expected to ring in the New Year.