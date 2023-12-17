Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Above normal tempuratures with dry conditions for first half of the week

By
today at 3:31 PM
Published 3:41 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Unseasonably strong high pressure over the region will continue to bring well above normal temperatures through Tuesday with dry conditions.

This will allow highs to flirt with daily records mainly in the Phoenix area.

A significant pattern change will then take place during the latter half of the week bringing an abundance of moisture and clouds into the region initially followed by very good chances for rain at some point from late Thursday through Saturday.

Temperatures will also cool back to around normal by late week.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content