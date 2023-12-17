Above normal tempuratures with dry conditions for first half of the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Unseasonably strong high pressure over the region will continue to bring well above normal temperatures through Tuesday with dry conditions.

This will allow highs to flirt with daily records mainly in the Phoenix area.

A significant pattern change will then take place during the latter half of the week bringing an abundance of moisture and clouds into the region initially followed by very good chances for rain at some point from late Thursday through Saturday.

Temperatures will also cool back to around normal by late week.