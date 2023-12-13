Comfortable temperatures for the rest of the week

Skip to Content
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Slightly breezier today for Yuma County, however highest peak gust isn't expected to be higher than 20 MPH.

Slightly cooler temperatures the next few days as a low pressure system moves through the area.

High pressure will quickly then move in on Friday and hang around through the weekend resulting in above-normal temperatures.

Daily afternoon temperatures will warm into the mid 70s this weekend and into early next week.

Clouds will increase toward the end of the week and stick around throughout the upcoming weekend, but dry conditions will persist through at least early next week.

Looking ahead, Climate's Predication Center's 6-10 outlook suggests that precipitation will above-normal for the region.

Tracking potential for shower chances to increase later next week.

