Winds and cooler temperatures join today

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Breezy to windy conditions join today with wind gusts of 20-30 MPH is expected.

Winds are expected to remain gusty through Thursday with impacts of blowing dust and unhealthy air quality will be a concern.

An Air Quality Alert is issued for Wednesday for Yuma and Fortuna Foothills for strong and gusty winds is expected to generate widespread blowing dust, which may pose as a health risk.

A Wind Advisory is also issued for 5 A.M. Wednesday until 6 P.M. Thursday which includes Blythe, CA for gusts up to 45 MPH.

A trough of low pressure continues to move further south which is the reason for the stronger winds and noticeably cool temperatures staying in the forecast.

Daytime highs will cool into the upper 70s by Wednesday with chiller overnight lows in the low 50s and even 40s for the next couple of mornings.

Temperatures will warm into the 80s for Veterans Day.