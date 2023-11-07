Skip to Content
Winds and cooler temperatures join today

Weather Authority/ KYMA
today at 3:53 PM
Published 3:48 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Breezy to windy conditions join today with wind gusts of 20-30 MPH is expected.

Winds are expected to remain gusty through Thursday with impacts of blowing dust and unhealthy air quality will be a concern.

An Air Quality Alert is issued for Wednesday for Yuma and Fortuna Foothills for strong and gusty winds is expected to generate widespread blowing dust, which may pose as a health risk.

A Wind Advisory is also issued for 5 A.M. Wednesday until 6 P.M. Thursday which includes Blythe, CA for gusts up to 45 MPH.

A trough of low pressure continues to move further south which is the reason for the stronger winds and noticeably cool temperatures staying in the forecast.

Daytime highs will cool into the upper 70s by Wednesday with chiller overnight lows in the low 50s and even 40s for the next couple of mornings.

Temperatures will warm into the 80s for Veterans Day.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

