Dry conditions this weekend, temps back to near normal

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry conditions and tranquil weather will prevail through much if not all of next week.

A high pressure system over the desert southwest will continue to bring above normal temperatures through early next week with highs around 90 degrees across the lower deserts.

A dry weather system is then expected to bring a cold front through the area on wednesday dropping temperatures back down to near normal which should last through the end of next week.