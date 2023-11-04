Skip to Content
Dry conditions this weekend, temps back to near normal

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry conditions and tranquil weather will prevail through much if not all of next week.

A high pressure system over the desert southwest will continue to bring above normal temperatures through early next week with highs around 90 degrees across the lower deserts.

A dry weather system is then expected to bring a cold front through the area on wednesday dropping temperatures back down to near normal which should last through the end of next week.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

