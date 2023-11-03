FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weekend warmup on the way as more winds pop up for next week
Temps will rise to the higher 80's by Sunday as more winds are potentially on the way for next week
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry conditions and tranquil weather will prevail through next week.
A high pressure ridge over the Desert Southwest has lead to a gradual warming trend and above normal temperatures through early next week.
This system will weaken by mid week as a trough builds into the western CONUS. As a result, temperatures will drop closer to seasonal normals around Wednesday.
In addition, afternoon wind speeds may become slightly elevated.