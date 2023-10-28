Skip to Content
Temperatures starting to cool down this weekend

MGN / KYMA
By
today at 2:32 PM
Published 3:22 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Temperatures Saturday will run near to slightly above normal with calm and tranquil conditions.

By Sunday, a disturbance will work its way through the region, bringing an abrupt cool down and a period of strong winds out in southeast California and southwest Arizona.

High pressure will become established over the western CONUS by the middle of next week, allowing for regional temperatures to rebound back to above normal levels.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

