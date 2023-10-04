Average temperatures today with warmer days to come

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's a dry and a little breezy day, with temperatures slightly warmer than yesterday, but closer to average for this time of year.

Heading out to the Pink Party for dinner at Buffalo Wild Wings, it will be a mild and pleasant night, temperatures will continue to cool off with expected overnight lows in the mid and upper 60s.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to build into our region, which will lead to warmer temperatures.

Above-normal temperatures return starting Thursday with many areas in the Desert Southwest likely reaching 100 degrees by Friday.

A slight moisture increase will occur over the weekend, which may produce a few light showers over the eastern/higher elevation areas of Arizona.