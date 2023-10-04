Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Average temperatures today with warmer days to come

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
today at 3:18 PM
Published 3:00 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's a dry and a little breezy day, with temperatures slightly warmer than yesterday, but closer to average for this time of year.

Heading out to the Pink Party for dinner at Buffalo Wild Wings, it will be a mild and pleasant night, temperatures will continue to cool off with expected overnight lows in the mid and upper 60s.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to build into our region, which will lead to warmer temperatures.

Above-normal temperatures return starting Thursday with many areas in the Desert Southwest likely reaching 100 degrees by Friday.

A slight moisture increase will occur over the weekend, which may produce a few light showers over the eastern/higher elevation areas of Arizona.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content