WEATHER ALERT: Tracking gustier winds and cooler temperatures for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Dry conditions will continue through this weekend with near to

above normal temperatures continuing through Friday.

A trough of low pressure continues to expand further south, which will result in gusty winds and cooler temperatures this weekend for the Desert Southwest.

Strongest winds will be on Saturday afternoon and evening, where gustier winds will impact the Imperial County areas.

WEATHER ALERTS: Fire Watch will be in effect for areas east of Yuma Saturday morning until 7 P.M. Saturday for strong winds and low relative humidity, relative humidity is expected to be as low as 11%.

There is also a Wind Advisory for Imperial County 2 P.M. until 10 P.M Saturday for stronger westerly winds with gusts up to 45 MPH.

Below-normal temperatures settle this weekend with highs in the 80s by Sunday before gradually warming back up toward the end of next week.