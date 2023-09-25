Skip to Content
Temperatures warming above normal through Wednesday

today at 7:29 PM
Published 3:35 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's the first Monday of the Fall season and temperatures are already warmer than the weekend and for the season.

High temperatures reached 101 degrees for Yuma and 100 degrees in El Centro.

Temperatures will begin to cool down starting this evening, and overnight lows will drop into the low 70s.

A weak ridge of high pressure will strengthen across over the southwest early this week maintaining dry conditions and rising back our high temperatures above-normal.

Some locations could potentially be close to near record highs during the middle of the week, however, Yuma and El Centro are looking to be several degrees away from record highs on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Later in the week, a large low pressure system will slowly move south toward the Desert Southwest forcing a slow cooling trend and a period of breezy conditions.

Winds will begin to strengthen Thursday, leading to gustier conditions and highs in the 80s by Saturday.

Melissa Zaremba

