NBC 11 Weather: Hot and gusty winds
Local temperatures will once again climb into the low triple digits and gusty winds blow back into the area
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Lighter winds will prevail today with temperatures warming up
through the rest of the week. By this weekend, temperatures will warm to around 100 degrees. Increasing moisture heading into early next week will result in daily chances for showers and isolated
thunderstorms across the Arizona high terrain. Chances for any of this activity surviving into the lower deserts are currently low.