NBC 11 Weather: Hot and gusty winds

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Lighter winds will prevail today with temperatures warming up through the rest of the week. By this weekend, temperatures will warm to around 100 degrees. Increasing moisture heading into early next week will result in daily chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms across the Arizona high terrain. Chances for any of this activity surviving into the lower deserts are currently low.

