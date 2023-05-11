Skip to Content
NBC 11 Weather: Hot and gusty winds

Local temperatures will once again climb into the low triple digits and gusty winds blow back into the area

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Lighter winds will prevail today with temperatures warming up
through the rest of the week. By this weekend, temperatures will warm to around 100 degrees. Increasing moisture heading into early next week will result in daily chances for showers and isolated
thunderstorms across the Arizona high terrain. Chances for any of this activity surviving into the lower  deserts are currently low.

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the Anchor, CBS Sports Director, and Executive Producer.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

