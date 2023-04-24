Warm start to the week with even warmer days ahead

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A weather system north of the region will create widespread breezy conditions over the next couple of days.

Wind gusts may reach between 20-35 MPH with stronger winds in the southwest corner of Imperial County.

Dry conditions will prevail this week, where no rain is expected.

However, there is a Flood Warning in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday for Painted Rock Dam water releases may cause flooding upstream of Tacna.

Above-normal temperatures will prevail this week as lower desert highs initially range from the low to mid-90s through midweek.

By the latter half of the work week, a high-pressure ridge will push into Arizona causing a warming trend as high temperatures are likely to rise into the upper 90s to possibly around 100 degrees.