YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Dry and tranquil weather conditions will cover the region for the remainder of this week into early next week as weather systems remain north of the area. Temperatures will gradually warm into a slightly above normal range with lower elevation highs reaching the middle 90s over the weekend.

