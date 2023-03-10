Staying in the 80s and breezy for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We reach above-normal temperatures today where highs in the 80s, that will be the trend for the next several days.

A storm system from the Pacific is bringing heavy rain to California, the impacts the Desert Southwest will experience from this active weather pattern is partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Breezy conditions for this evening and through the weekend, with west-southwest winds 5 to 20 MPH and highest gusts of 30 MPH.

Patching blowing dust is possible for Imperial County after 5 p.m. this evening.

A warming trend will lead to above-normal temperatures through early next week. Temperatures will range from the low and mid-80s through next week.

By the middle of next week, we have a weather system that is expected to arrive to arrive bringing cooler temperatures, breezier conditions, and greater chances for precipitation.

With the warmer conditions, make sure to still take precautions as there is a minor heat risk for this weekend.