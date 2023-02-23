Skip to Content
today at 2:39 PM
Published 3:12 PM

More active weather for the Desert Southwest bringing more chances for rain showers

Weather Authority/ KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - More active weather for the Desert Southwest, this time it includes rain showers.

We have some storm development occurring within our area, with rain sticking around through later this afternoon-evening.

Winds have calmed down from yesterday, however, we are still staying breezy and windy at times with peak gusts still as high as 20-35 MPH.

Active weather continues to be a factor especially as we head into our weekend where rain showers will be likely Saturday afternoon-night.

Temperatures on the other hand will stay below-normal for the next several day.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

