More active weather for the Desert Southwest bringing more chances for rain showers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - More active weather for the Desert Southwest, this time it includes rain showers.

We have some storm development occurring within our area, with rain sticking around through later this afternoon-evening.

Winds have calmed down from yesterday, however, we are still staying breezy and windy at times with peak gusts still as high as 20-35 MPH.

Active weather continues to be a factor especially as we head into our weekend where rain showers will be likely Saturday afternoon-night.

Temperatures on the other hand will stay below-normal for the next several day.