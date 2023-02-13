Gusty winds for Valentine’s Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Another weather disturbance quickly arrives Tuesday with windy conditions ahead of a cold front sweeping through the region.

A Wind Advisory is issued from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. (MST) Tuesday across the whole Desert Southwest for strong westerly winds with speeds of 20-30 MPH and the highest peak gusts expected at 45 MPH.

There is also a High Wind Warning issued for the Southwest corner of Imperial County for 4 a.m. until 10 p.m. (PST) Tuesday for Southwest winds of 35-45 MPH with the highest gusts of 65 MPH.

With the windy conditions, blowing dust and sand will be likely across the area, bringing difficult driving conditions.

Make sure to take extra precautions while behind the wheel and make sure to secure your outdoor items.

Later tomorrow evening tracking a slight chance for another shot for some light rain showers.

It's looking very isolated in portions of Yuma county areas, but there is a 20% chance for Tuesday night.

Prepare for the middle and end of this week for colder mornings where potential freezing could be possible.

Below-normal temperatures are anticipated for the majority of this week followed by a gradual warming trend early next week.