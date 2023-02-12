Tracking rain, wind, and colder temperatures for the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A lower pressure system moves in tonight-tomorrow, which is expected to bring potential rain, gusty winds, and chillier to possible freezing temperatures.

We have have a 20-30% chances for rain showers later tonight and will linger into tomorrow morning for both Yuma and Imperial counties.

Another weather system will quickly follow Tuesday and Wednesday bringing strong winds and even colder temperatures, and another shot for precipitation to higher terrain areas.

Also get ready for very cold morning lows are expected with widespread freezing temperatures Thursday morning.