Winds weaken for now until stronger winds arrive for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We are officially one week away from Thanksgiving and that only means we are getting even closer to the rest of the holidays for 2022.

Today winds have certainly lightened up and we can only expect a light breeze for the rest of Thursday and going into Friday.

We will increase in cloud cover through tonight with little to no rain expected as our conditions will stay nice and dry.

Another round of winds is expected to arrive later Friday night with breezy conditions until Sunday.

The highest gusts for the weekend are expected at 30 mph.

Temperatures will stay about 5-10 degrees below normal through the first half of next before a warming trend begins toward the end of next week.