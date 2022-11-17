Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 4:19 PM
Published 4:32 PM

Winds weaken for now until stronger winds arrive for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We are officially one week away from Thanksgiving and that only means we are getting even closer to the rest of the holidays for 2022.

Today winds have certainly lightened up and we can only expect a light breeze for the rest of Thursday and going into Friday.

We will increase in cloud cover through tonight with little to no rain expected as our conditions will stay nice and dry.

Another round of winds is expected to arrive later Friday night with breezy conditions until Sunday.

The highest gusts for the weekend are expected at 30 mph.

Temperatures will stay about 5-10 degrees below normal through the first half of next before a warming trend begins toward the end of next week.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content